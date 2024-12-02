



The round included participation from existing backers such as Macquarie, Rabobank, BlackFin Capital Partners, Sands Capital, DN Capital, Picus, and Coalition.











Hawk provides financial institutions with advanced AI-based AML screening and fraud detection solutions. Its platform is designed to replace legacy, rules-based systems that often generate high volumes of false alerts, creating compliance inefficiencies and increasing operational costs. By leveraging machine learning and generative AI, Hawk improves accuracy in risk detection and reduces the number of false positives, helping institutions better identify novel criminal behaviours.

The company's proprietary technology is currently deployed by more than 80 financial organisations globally. These include Tier 1 banks, mid-sized financial institutions, and fintechs operating in some of the world’s most highly regulated markets.





Investment to support global growth and product development

The latest funding will be used to further develop Hawk’s AI-driven product suite and support its continued international expansion, particularly into the US market. The investment is also expected to improve Hawk’s ability to meet the growing demand for intelligent compliance tools among banks and fintech companies facing increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

With financial institutions under increasing pressure to modernise their compliance operations, demand for AI-powered AML and fraud prevention solutions continues to grow. Hawk positions itself as a strategic partner for institutions seeking to reduce compliance burdens while improving the accuracy and efficiency of financial crime detection.

The adoption of AI across the financial sector is accelerating, with institutions increasingly using machine learning models not only for fraud detection but also for customer onboarding, transaction monitoring, and sanctions screening. Generative AI is emerging as a game-changer, offering deeper insights into emerging threats and automating large portions of compliance workflows.