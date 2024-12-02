Hanseatic Bank uses Netcetera's authentication solution





According to the official press release, the private bank will use the same authentication procedures for credit card payments on the Internet, login to online banking, and self-services, including the ‘Transakt’ app from Entersekt.

Netcetera's authentication app uses Entersekt's PSD2-compliant Transakt SDK. When needed, a request is sent to the user's smartphone via push notification, displaying the content of the business transaction to be released. Using biometrics or alternatively a PIN, the user can accept the request.