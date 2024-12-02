Hanseatic Bank selects CA Technologies to tackle credit fraud

The bank is using the CA solution, which supports 3D multi-layered authentication, to authenticate cardholders during the checkout process to help prevent credit card fraud.

The authentication happens behind the scenes and is based on patent-pending analytic techniques. This helps reduce friction and decrease shopping cart abandonment in card-not-present (CNP) transactions by identifying legitimate cardholders and allowing them to proceed directly to checkout.

Hanseatic Bank is a private bank based in Germany. The French bank Société Générale acquired 75% of the shares in Hanseatic Bank in 2005, with the Otto Group continuing to own a 25% stake. The bank specializes in its four core businesses: consumer credits, deposit-taking, insurance and receivables management.

CA Technologies creates software that fuels transformation for companies. CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way poeple transact and communicate across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments.