Hampshire Trust Bank selects ComplyAdvantage for its AML solutions





HTB’s risk profile is changing as the firm’s client base expands into newer markets. According to the official press release, this is why HTB elected to partner with ComplyAdvantage in order to build real-time AML capabilities with better control and scalability.

Powered by ComplyData, ComplyAdvantage’s hyperscale technology helps to uncover hidden risks throughout the customer lifecycle, helping banks like HTB to maintain a high level of compliance oversight and integrity. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and improves how businesses like HTB screen and monitor clients and transactions.