Hamilton Reserve Bank and authID.ai announce authentication solution

HRB has integrated Verified, authID.ai’s biometric multi-factor cloud-based authentication product that offers the use of a ‘selfie’ to confirm identity, thereby eliminating the use of vulnerable one-time passwords and knowledge-based questions for securing transactions and account recovery.

In addition to deploying Verified, Proof by authID.ai delivers automated identity verification during digital onboarding of HRB’s global clientele, including mobile identity document capture and authentication, liveness confirmation, and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo.