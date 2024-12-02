Half of data breaches are caused by lost electronic devices

According to a new TrendMicro report, nearly 41% of all data breach events from 2005 through 2015 were caused by lost devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones.

TrendMicro reported that data breach events happen in the following ways: 25% of breaches were caused by hacking and malware, 17.4% of breaches were caused by unintentional disclosure (not including lost devices) and 12% of breaches were caused by malicious insider leaks.

The report said that that health-care business sector was the largest target, accounting for 26.9% of data breaches this decade, followed by education (16.8%), government (15.9%) and retail (12.5%).

Findings also unveil that healthcare had a significant insider leak problem (17.5% of its breaches). Insider leaks were the primary source of identity theft cases (44.2%) and healthcare was hit harder by identity theft than any other sector, accounting for 29.8% of cases.