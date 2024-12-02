Hackers to target pay at pump transactions, Visa warns

So far, the card scheme has identified three unique attacks, with two targeting North American fuel dispenser merchants, who are an increasingly attractive target for hackers. Nevertheless, the attacks, which are carried out on the point-of-sale systems, differ from ‘skimming’ at fuel pumps because the former requires that criminals access a vendor’s internal network.

In one incident, hackers were able to gain access to systems through a phishing email containing a malicious link that was sent to an employee. Through the link, cybercriminals accessed the merchant network and harvested payment card data from there.

In the second attack, experts were unable to determine how hackers gained initial access, but magnetic strip data from payment cards appeared to have been targeted specifically.

The groups that carried out the attacks are believed to have ties to vast underground networks so they can easily monetise the stolen data.