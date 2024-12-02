Hackers to recruit company insiders for cybercrime

These dealers are appearing on underground forums located on the dark web, which are accessible through Tor, a browser designed for anonymous web surfing, researchers said for CSO Online.

Hackers recruit employees in the retail sector to help them make purchases with stolen credit card numbers. For example, in a dark web forum, the researchers found one wanted ad for a retail cashier worker to make iPhone 6 purchases in exchange for GBP 100 (USD 127).

In addition, fraudsters in these underground forums have been looking for employees to collude in insider trading to make educated stock market bets. One site has been helping its members engage in this illicit activity, and garnered over 40 Bitcoin (USD 39,755) in total transactions, the online publication continued.

In other cases, hackers have been found trying to arm insiders with cyber tools to help steal data or commit fraud, according to the researchers. “In one instance, a hacker solicited bank insiders to plant malware directly onto the bank’s network”. Interestingly, the researchers found that one hacker offered to pay the insider “7 figures on a weekly basis” for access to a bank’s computer.

All these info could be found in a report from RedOwl and IntSights that involved monitoring activity on underground forums for references to insider-related crimes over a two-year period starting in Jan. 2015.