Hackers taking advantage of coronavirus scare to spread malware in Japan

According to security experts, hackers have been sending spam emails to potential victims in Japan. The emails claim that the new coronavirus has infiltrated the country and urge the receiver to open an attached Microsoft Word document to learn more information.

The document, however, will launch a series of commands that will covertly download the Emotet malware into the victim’s computer, according to Digital Trends. Once installed, the malware will allow hackers to steal sensitive information or deliver more dangerous payloads such as ransomware.

Hackers utilising Emotet have previously taken advantage of events and holidays in order to spread the malware, including invites to a Greta Thunberg demonstration, or to Halloween and Christmas parties, according to Bleeping Computer.