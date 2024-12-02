Hackers steal from Starbucks mobile customers via app

Hackers who gain access to a Starbucks card can move balances to a card or account they control by changing a victim’s e-mail address used for a transfer verification code.

This is not the first time hackers have taken advantage of Starbucks’ auto-load feature, with customers noticing similar issues dating back to 2013.

Starbucks also recently suffered a massive point-of-sale computer outage that struck stores in the US and Canada in April 2015.