Hackers reveal 10.6 mln personal details of MGM hotel guests

The details published include full names, home addresses, phone numbers, and emails, and those targeted comprise high-profile figures such as Justin Bieber and Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, as well as regular tourists, reporters, and FBI agents.

MGM noted that they discovered an unauthorised access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts. However, the data reportedly contains no information from guests who stayed at the resorts after 2017. MGM is confident that no financial or password data was involved in the security incident.