Hackers breach ecommerce stores operated by Warner Music Group

According to BleepingComputer, the incident might had occurred in April 2020 in what looks like a Magecart attack and it involved multiple ecommerce websites that the company operates via an external service provider. The company stated that the security breach may have enabled hackers to steal personal information entered the sites.

Although WMG's investigation didn't find any signs of information being exfiltrated, the company doesn't exclude the possibility of it happening and warns affected individuals of the risk of fraudulent activity that could be carried out using stolen personal and financial details during the attack.

Furthermore, WMG reported that all information entered by those affected in the compromised online stores was potentially stolen by the attackers after placing items in the shopping carts. The stolen information could have included the customers' names, email addresses, telephone numbers, billing addresses, shipping addresses, and payment card details.

However, the information entered while making payments through PayPal ecommerce sites was not affected, BleepingComputer reported.