Hackers become interested in childrens online identities

According to an ID Analytics research, more than half a million identities of kids were stolen in the US. When hackers gain access to a child’s personal information, it does not just provide access to Social Security numbers in health insurance and other breaches, but it allows cyber criminals to get a hold of a child’s identity, which may also be a threat to their security.

Yahoo! Finance also reports that identity theft is apparently the fastest growing crime in the US because of how difficult it is to solve these cases.