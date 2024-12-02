Hackers beat a Russian bank out of USD 6 mln in an attack using SWIFT

The disclosure is the latest in a string of attempted and successful cyber heists using fraudulent wire-transfer requests. The central bank said it had been sent information about “one successful attack on the workplace of a SWIFT system operator.”

After the report’s publication, a central bank spokesman said hackers had taken control of a computer at a Russian bank and used the SWIFT system to transfer the money to their own accounts.

In December 2017, hackers tried to steal 55 mln roubles from Russian state bank Globex using the SWIFT system, and digital thieves made off with USD 81 million from Bangladesh Bank in February 2016.