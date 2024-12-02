Gujarat Technological University launches cybercrime research centre

The centre will also support the Make in India concept by manufacturing routers, switches, firewalls, UTMs (Unified Threat Management) and other network appliances.

GTU is collaborating with Cyber Peace Foundation (CPF) with the goal of establishing a cyber space through research in this area. The research centre will train students in areas of cyber security and enhance their capability to provide solution for issues related with security.

It will also support the government in protecting critical infrastructure and mission critical services. The centre will also research on malwares such as botnet and will be setting up malware analysis test bed.