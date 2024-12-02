Guardian Analytics releases behavioural analytics and machine learning solution

This solution can be used to detect a wide array of fraud types including: account takeover, business email compromise (BEC), fake invoicing, fake purchase orders and modified wire and ACH templates.

Built on an open API, Guardian Analytics Sentinel provides a real-time risk-scoring engine that does not require manual intervention. The machine-to-machine architecture allows for deployment as fast as 60 days.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.