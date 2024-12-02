Guardian Analytics launches fraud risk solution by Same Day ACH

By monitoring originated or received files for suspicious behavior, Guardian Analytics ACH-ODFI Real-time and ACH-RDFI Real-time solutions intervene by automatically holding high-risk batches for further review, and expediting low risk batches for further processing.

Financial institutions can streamline their operations to meet new submission deadlines introduced by Same Day ACH and any future accelerated payment initiatives.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.