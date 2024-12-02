Guaranty Trust Bank adds fingerprint recognition in Kenya

Customers will be able to log onto their accounts by authenticating themselves using their fingerprints through the Touch ID function on iOS devices.

The bank has also introduced card services on the upgraded app, allowing access to all card services including check card balances, pay and top-up cards, stop card payments and generate card statements.

Ibukun Odegbaike, GTBank Managing Director, said that investments in banking platform one year ago enabled the bank to roll out cards business in partnership with MasterCard.