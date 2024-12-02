GSIS launches Digital ID

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is a government-owned and controlled corporation in the Philippines. It provides social insurance to government employees, including permanent and temporary employees of the government and its instrumentalities, as well as members of the uniformed services. The GSIS offers various benefits such as life insurance, retirement, disability, and loans to its members and pensioners.











The GSIS Digital ID marks a significant step in the institution’s journey to digital transformation. The enhancement aims to augment the pension fund’s efforts in automating processes, streamlining services, and improving customer experiences for members and pensioners.

Officials from the GSIS said they continuously strive to stay ahead and make it safer and more convenient for government workers to transact. They are not just launching a digital ID – this signals a new era where their members and pensioners can fully access their services easily through their smartphones.

The GSIS Digital ID is integrated into the GSIS Touch mobile app, allowing registered users to access their digital ID for identity authentication, enhancing efficiency, security, and avoiding fraud.

As of December 2023, 97% of GSIS loan transactions were processed electronically, demonstrating the organization's commitment to convenience and accessibility.

In April 2024, GSIS discontinued the production of Unified Multipurpose Identification (UMID) cards and eCards, transitioning to automated teller machine (ATM) cards from chosen banks for new enrolees.