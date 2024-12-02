Ground Labs reveals solution for sensitive data loss

Employees might create security risks by storing sensitive data in unsafe locations within local and network storage, professional email accounts, and the cloud. This can obstruct the efforts to comply with stringent regulations, including HIPAA, PCI DSS and the GDPR, which affects every company that conducts business in Europe.

Enterprise Recon 2.0 offers accurate scanning capabilities that are compatible with a wide array of platforms, file formats and target types, including local and network storage, email accounts, the cloud and Office 365.

When non-compliant data is located, the solution enables organizations to remediate the security risk by either permanently deleting the misplaced data, relocating it to a secure location, encrypting it in an AES zip file or modifying it to be useless to cybercriminals.

Enterprise Recon 2.0 converts any unknown file types to ensure that no data is missed and companies receive a complete scan of their enterprise network. The tool also allows for historical monitoring of sensitive data, so organizations can track their security and compliance record over a 10-year period.

Ground Labs is a global security software company that helps organizations locate and secure sensitive data across their IT environments.