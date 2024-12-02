Greater Bank and SAS join forces





Greater Bank says robust anti-fraud and anti-money laundering capabilities from SAS are strategic components in its digital transformation, which has been in development over the past three years.

It says the formation of strategic partnerships has been fundamental to its objectives to strengthen and simplify IT operations, revolutionise customer experiences, and ultimately, continue to be a significant challenger to the larger banking competitors.

Greater Bank says partnering with SAS to provide a new fraud and AML platform has been crucial in ensuring efficiency and compliance within the regulatory banking function.

The company selected SAS to implement and run its fraud and AML technology, hosted on SAS's preferred cloud platform, Microsoft Azure. It says this will transform the bank's cybercrime toolkit into a world-class offering that will deliver rapid staff and customer experience benefits.