Grameenphone selects Mobileum for revenue assurance and fraud management

Mobileum is a global provider of analytics and network solutions. This partnership, based on Mobileum's Active Intelligence Platform (AIP), aims to transform Grameenphone's risk management practices by identifying and preventing revenue leakage, enhancing fraud detection, and improving service security and efficiency.

Grameenphone representatives emphasized the importance of customer experience and fraud prevention in today's business environment. The implementation of this AI-powered solution is intended to protect future revenue and provide high-quality, secure services to customers.

The partnership includes technology upgrades, staff training, and ongoing collaboration between Grameenphone and Mobileum to adapt to changing threats and market conditions. The initial phase focuses on integrating advanced AI and machine learning tools into Grameenphone’s existing systems and equipping staff with the necessary skills to utilize these technologies effectively.





Mobileum's representatives highlighted the expected positive impact on stakeholders and the importance of continuous improvement in maintaining secure and efficient operations. The adoption of this solution is projected to protect Grameenphone's revenue, optimize operations, and ensure regulatory compliance.





Technology used

Grameenphone's Chief Information Office noted that Mobileum's platform aligns with Grameenphone's AI-first Telco vision, enhancing their ability to prevent revenue leakage and improve fraud detection.

The Active Intelligence Platform from Mobileum employs machine learning algorithms to analyze large and frequent data streams in real time. Grameenphone anticipates significant advancements in proactive assurance, fraud detection, and customer intelligence with the deployment of this solution.





Safety and innovation

Grameenphone's Head of Data Analytics stated that the AI-powered solution will safeguard customers from fraud and provide insights into usage patterns, optimizing network performance.

Mobileum's Chief Revenue Officer described the RAFM Transformation Project as a significant initiative, underscoring Mobileum’s commitment to innovation in revenue assurance and fraud management.





About the companies

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with 85.3 million subscribers. Since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has built the largest cellular network in the country, covering over 99 percent of the population. Listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, Grameenphone aims to enable customers to benefit fully from mobile data and voice services.

Mobileum provides telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. Over 1,000 customers use its Active Intelligence platform for advanced analytics, enhancing revenue, customer experience, and cost efficiency. Mobileum is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices worldwide.