Gov.UK Verify programme to target private sector

It could be of particular interest to the financial services, though potentially any private sector body could start using the standard in question, GOV.UK Verify.

Rennie, who leads on industry engagement for Verify, confirms that the team and Open Identity Exchange (OIX) UK carried out a market evaluation in 2015 that set out to see which elements of the standard might be of value outside central government.

That study showed there was interest in the financial sector in how digital identity assurance could be used to replace the current processes. The confirmation of support for sharing Verify outside the public sphere comes on the heels of more research on the topic from OIX UK itself.