



Following this announcement, GoTyme Bank has established a dedicated team in order to optimise customer protection and their overall experience. In addition, the financial institution also upgraded its Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and leveraged new, optimised AI technology in order to spot suspicious activities.

GoTyme Bank is set to remain dedicated to personal services, ensuring that clients can still speak directly with a live agent who will solve their difficulties and problems in an efficient and quick manner. At the same time, the bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the GoTyme Bank x PNP partnership

GoTyme Bank also invests in optmised cybersecurity tools in order to protect its customers, while also educating the public on scam prevention and detection measures. The collaboration with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) represents an important step in the process of fighting cyber threats and fraud, as well as making the digital world a safer space for customers and businesses alike.

Throughout this partnership, both GoTyme and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) aim to improve cybercrime detection and prosecution strategies, as well as inform the customer base on methods of preventing scams and ensuring a safer banking experience.

In addition, clients are encouraged by both companies to report suspected scams immediately to GoTyme and file a police report in order to ensure swift action.



