Details about the collaboration capabilities

The partnership integrates identity verification features into Gopher's TrustShield initiative to upgrade the platform's services. This integration ensures clear identities for users and service providers, thus safeguarding the platform.

Furthermore, Gopher's platform transforms the service access experience for users by enabling them to request various tasks like deliveries and home services and connect with reliable workers in their local area. The platform simplifies the process by providing a one-stop solution for all service requirements, eliminating the need for multiple applications. Users can easily outline their requirements through the Gopher Request form, specifying their needs, preferred timing, and location, and making competitive offers to skilled workers in their community.

As Gopher's platform expanded, the company needed to upgrade its security by implementing a simplified ID verification system. iDenfy was chosen for its user-friendly identity verification solution. The company sought simple integration and better user support, introducing Gopher TrustShield™ with iDenfy's AI-powered ID and selfie verification software. The Gopher Trust and Safety team benefits from iDenfy's integration, saving time on document checks. iDenfy's user-friendly verification solution allows users to complete the process in four steps, on average in under a minute. iDenfy offers an identity verification solution and KYC services covering 3,000+ documents from 200 countries.

Officials from Gopher stated that their focus is to offer every household the chance to access top local workers whenever assistance is required, all via a reliable platform. iDenfy’s technology perfectly complements its goal of providing convenience, security, and transparency for its users.