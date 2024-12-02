Googles parent Alphabet rolls out independent security company

Chronicle will use Google’s machine learning technologies and the company’s considerable computing and storage infrastructure to help organizations better investigate and analyse data from their security systems.

VirusTotal, a free malware scanning service that Google acquired in 2012 has also become part of Chronicle and will continue to be available as it has for the last several years. The company aims to address the challenge that many organizations face in identifying the security issues that really matter amid the vast volumes of log and alert data generated daily by cyber-security and other IT systems.

Alphabet officially founded Chronicle in February 2016. The venture has been a part of Alphabets X moonshot-project group up to now, according to Eweek.