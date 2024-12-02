Google Wallet to store a digital version of US passports





Following this announcement, the initiative aims to make traveling less stressful for customers, as the Google Wallet application will have the capability to store a digital version of US passports.

Google has been improving the Google Wallet application by allowing it to store several different forms of ID, aiming to optimise the experience of clients and partners alike.

In addition, the company aims to continue to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Google Wallet’s product upgrade

Throughout this launch, users will be given the possibility to add a digital version of their US passport to the application. This process is accomplished by selecting the prompt to create an ID pass in the app, following the instructions to scan the security chip in the back of the passport, as well as taking a selfie in order to confirm the identity of the customer. However, according to officials of the company, Google Wallet is not a replacement for a physical ID, so clients should still carry a physical passport for now.

The digital ID feature is set to be available to all eligible users in the following weeks. At the same time, Google is expected to continue to constantly look for new ways in which the app can be improved and more central to users’ lives.