Google trials Chrome browser with post-quantum encryption

There is a need for new algorithms for key exchange, or for a new way of getting around the requirement for key exchange. Enter, post-quantum cryptography and, in the case of this new experiment from Google, a software solution called CECPQ1.

Chrome Canary users can check if they are part of the post-quantum experiment by going to the Security panel and looking for CECPQ1, the post-quantum suite that allows Chrome browser to interact with specifically designed Google servers in a way that no quantum computer could eavesdrop upon.

This experiment is terminal, with a maximum lifetime of two years and an explicit wish not to become the industry standard. Google openly acknowledges this is not a good enough solution, even if its testing is a complete success. Their plan is to replace CECPQ1 with a better, updated solution, and in all likelihood even that algorithm will not be secure enough to use as the basis for next-gen encryption.