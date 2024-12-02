Google to prevent social engineering

Google considers an embedded content as social engineering content when it pretends to act, or look and feel, like a trusted entity, such as the users own device or browser, or the website itself.

Also, social engineering occurs when someone or something tries to trick users into doing something they would only do for a trusted entity, such as sharing a password or calling tech support.

This development is part of Googles ongoing efforts which focus on deceptive or unwanted software and content.