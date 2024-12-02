Google to launch Voice Access for Android devices

When active, Voice Access places a number next to each button, toggle, and other interactive element on users’ screen. The users can just tell the phone to ‘tap number’ and it happens. They can also scroll, open notifications, long-press, and go to the home screen. Just by talking to the phone, the words are shown at the top of the screen over the status bar as it processes them.

This service is recommended for those who cannot operate a touchscreen well or for long periods due to disability.

Google’s Voice Access app has ‘enough testers’, according to the link Google provided for those interested in trying it out.