Google to launch password-free smart logins for Android

The Project Abacus system analyzes patterns of a user’s smartphone actions to ultimately calculate the probability, or ‘Trust Score’, of the authenticity of their identity.

Google’s Trust Score will be completely password free, unlike other two-factor authentication login methods which involve the use of a code or PIN. This solution detects the user’s identity based entirely on their behaviour.

The company said this use of behavioural biometrics would make it more efficient to log into an account instead of typing in passwords, which people tend to easily forget.

Googles Smart Lock already uses a similar method, like facial recognition, to allow users to automatically unlock Android devices when in a trusted location, with Bluetooth access and in possession of the device. However, with Project Abacus users data will be continuously collected to power its Trust Score.

Project Abacus has already been tested in 33 universities across 28 states in the US and will trials will soon begin with several financial institutions as well.