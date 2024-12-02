Google to launch biometric security feature to Chrome payments on Android

According to Mobile ID World, the announcement comes after Google introduced a similar functionality for devices that support the Windows Hello platform.

To benefit from the new feature, users will first need to select ‘Screen Lock’ as a payment confirmation method in the Chrome settings on their Android device. Afterwards they will be asked to register their device and link their credit card information to their biometric template. They also must enter their CVC number the first time they use a credit card. However, after the first use, the user will be allowed to complete all future transactions with only a biometric scan.

Although the biometric payment feature is not yet available, is expected to arrive sometime in the next few weeks. Besides, the system leverages the WebAuthn standard, while the user’s biometric information will be stored locally on the device and will not be shared with any other parties.

Furthermore, Google is planning to introduce an improved autofill feature that will facilitate the process of entering information when accessing various accounts. The initiative comes after in January 2020, there were reports which indicated that Google was developing a system that would ask for biometric authentication before moving forward with autofill requests, Mobile ID World reported.