Google to kill passwords in favor of biometrics authentication

Initiated by Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) team, Project Abacus is a smartphone authentication system. It focuses on the behavioural aspects of a user, including the way the user types, his or her speech pattern and a variety of other signals like nearby Bluetooth devices. While Abacus runs, the smartphone continuously monitors locational behaviour and voice and speech patterns to calculate trust scores.

If successfully identified, Abacus can help the user easily log into any app. However, each app has its unique trust score. For example a banking app would surely require a higher score as compared to a gaming or social networking app.

A report by ARS Technica states that Project Abacus was surely one of the aspects Google is working on in 2015. The tech company is also closely working on Project Tango, which uses a combination of dual rear cameras and sensors to allow a smartphone or tablet to figure out its location in the 3D world.