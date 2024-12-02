Google to issue grants for IoT research

One set of grants will be for larger team projects that Google will pay between USD 500,000 and USD 800,000 to see completed. A smaller set of grants, ranging from USD 50,000 to USD 150,000, will also be given out. For these grants, Google is looking for solutions in user interface and application development, in privacy and security, and in systems and protocols research.

Google continues to research IoT technologies as well. In particular, it plans to expand IoT capabilities in products such as the Android mobile operating system, the Chrome browser, the Google Cloud Platform, and the Nest home connectivity service.

The Internet of Things is technical shorthand describing what is expected to be a mass wave of portable devices and sensors that will gather information and send it over the internet for purposes of analysis and monitoring. Over 50 billion things will be connected to the internet by 2020, according to a research conducted by Cisco.