Google tests biometric fingerprint payment features for desktop

Secure Payment Confirmation is the latest capability the tech company has introduced, soon to be released for all Chrome users. The prototype leverages 3D Secure 2.0 authentication that uses biometrics in online banking apps and focuses on enrollment and authentication. The fingerprint-enabled enrollment and checkout journey is being tested in partnership with online payment processing platform Stripe.

During enrollment, after the user completes the credit card form, they will be redirected to the 3DS challenge through a payment handler window. This process authenticates the user and enables the option to enroll a WebAuthn credential through the platform authenticator. When the user provides the credit card information for another retailer, the company asks for the credentials linked through 3DS to start the browser authentication. The merchant will then authenticate the user with the WebAuthn signature.

The prototype can be tested through Origin Trial. Google will use the feedback to complete the API. Although it is currently available only for macOS, Google will have the feature ready for all platforms by Q2 2021.