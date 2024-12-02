Google strengthens online security of users with new features

Google India released the list of top trending searches of last year that throws light on some of the interesting security search trends in India. This has provided an insight to the need for better cyber security in the country.

Two-step verification is a security option made available by Google to link the phone number of the users to their Google account. Each time a user tries to log in to the account through a new device, Google will send a six-digit code to the phone number.

Even if a user types in the correct username and password, Google will redirect him to a new page where he will have to enter the verification code sent to the registered phone number.

To strengthen the online security of the users in India, Google is rolling out features with simplified security settings to making trustworthy messages easier to spot in Gmail. The company is also planning for an extensive campaign to sensitize the Indian internet users about the importance of online security.

Google is currently running a campaign for Safer Internet Day is also offering users 2 GB of extra storage in Google Drive for users who successfully completes the security check-up by February 11.