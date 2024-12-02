Google reveals Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge`s security flaws

According to the source, the vulnerabilities include a loophole that could have been used by hackers to gain control of a victims phone. Most of the issues were fixed after Google notified Samsung, but some have yet to be addressed.

Details of the bugs were disclosed by Googles Project Zero team, which discovered 11 security issues over the course of one week. The majority of these issues were fixed on the device they tested via an over-the-air (OTA) update within 90 days.

According to a spokesman, Samsung encourages users to keep their software and apps updated at all times.