Google Research: more malware for corporate inbox

These results can be explained by the fact that corporate inboxes tend to contain more valuable information, which can be much more easily monetized on the Dark Web. Furthermore, corporate inbox are 6.2 times more likely to receive phishing lures, and 0.4 times less likely to receive spam.

Also, companies activating in real estate were the most targeted with malware, receiving more malicious emails compared to businesses working in retail, IT, finance, insurance, and other more financially attractive domains.

Spam emails peddling products and services mostly targeted companies activating in entertainment and IT, while phishing campaigns targeted the financial sector, the main target of most phishing attempts for the past few years.