Google requires Nest customers to use two-factor authentication

By enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), anyone other than the account holder should be prevented from logging into a Nest account, thus they will not interfere with devices or view video feeds from Nest smart home security cameras.

Moreover, once the security feature is enabled, whenever someone tries to log into a Nest account for the first time (e.g. when a potential hacking is trying to log into someone else's account), the account holder will receive an email containing a unique security code. The log into the Nest account will be permitted only with access to the user name, password, and that code. As per GearBrain, the system is now available for those users who have already migrated their Nest account to a Google account.