



The deal aims to assist Google Cloud, which Wiz is set to be a part of, in advancing two accelerating trends in AI, including optimised cloud security and the ability to leverage multiple clouds (multi-cloud). The acquisition is one of the largest made by Google since its inception, with it following the company’s acquisition of Mandiant, a cybersecurity company, for USD 5.4 billion in September 2022. At that time, Mandiant was merged with Google Cloud.











In addition to focusing on strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities, Google also recently teamed up with the Bitcoin industry to scale accessibility for users and optimise Bitcoin wallets. The company intended to augment Bitcoin access through user-friendly wallets and security developments, in turn facilitating mainstream adoption. At the same time, Google sought to collaborate with the Bitcoin industry to optimise accessibility for users while also improving Bitcoin wallets and security to align with Web2 standards.





Why did Google acquire Wiz?

Positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing startups in the cybersecurity sector, Wiz centres its efforts on providing a security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to support the prevention of cybersecurity incidents. Since the beginning of 2024, Wiz has offered new products and categories of cybersecurity solutions that showcased increased adoption.

According to analysts from Greyhound Research, Google’s acquisition of Wiz and by including the latter’s agentless, AI-enabled security into Google Cloud is set to allow the company to advance its position in autonomous cybersecurity, multi-cloud security, and AI-driven threat detection. However, Google could face regulatory review due to its scale and control. Antitrust regulators might perhaps keep an eye on this agreement, mostly because Google competes with AWS, Microsoft, and cybersecurity firms such as Palo Alto Networks. Despite this, if the deal is completed right, the cloud security space could be substantially improved, with Google being able to scale automation, AI drive, and accessibility throughout several cloud providers.





What should the industry expect from this deal?

By combining Google Cloud and Wiz, the sector could expect the following: