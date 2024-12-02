Google Pay reveals biometric authentication feature for money transfers

Google Pay is a platform for making payments with the smartphone, without the need to deal with multiple cards every time one places an order or transfers money. The reasons for adding support for biometrics is that the platform was lacking proper biometric authentication for money transfers, and that whenever one wanted to send money via Google Pay, an old school PIN pattern to authenticate the transfer was needed.

However, in order to use this feature, Android 10 or above is needed, as well as Pixel, OnePlus or any of the few smartphones running the latest version of OS. This happens because Google is using a specific biometric API that debuted with Android 10. The option can be accessed via the Sending money settings section of the app.