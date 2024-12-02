Although passwords are to remain for the time being, they are oftentimes frustrating to remember and put the user at risk should they end up in the wrong hands. Google has been working towards a simpler and safer alternative for passwords and has started rolling out passkeys, which are the easiest and most secure method for signing into apps and websites and aim to mark an additional step towards a ‘passwordless future’.





Passkeys launch context and capabilities

The announcement comes one year following the May 2022 news when Google alongside FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft, made public that they have started working towards passkeys support on their platform as an increasingly easy and secure alternative to passwords. The current rollout began ahead of World Password Day and is set to be an additional option that people can leverage to sign in, together with passwords, and two-step verification, amongst others.

A new way to sign into apps and websites, passkeys are simpler and safer to use when compared to passwords, as people are no longer required to rely on pet names, birthdays, or the well-known ‘password123’. Instead, passkeys enable users to sign into apps and sites similar to how they unlock their devices, leveraging a fingerprint, a face scan, or a screen lock PIN. What is more, as opposed to passwords, passkeys are resistant to online attacks of the likes of phishing, which helps them be more secure than alternative authentication verification measures such as SMS one-time codes.











As per the information detailed in the company’s blog post, throughout 2022, Google has made public updates on including passkey experiences to Chrome and Android alike, which have already been deployed by services such as Docusign, Kayak, PayPal, Shopify, and Yahoo! Japan to simplify the sign-in process for their users. Following the newly made announcement, this is set to be available as an option for Google Account users who are looking to try a passwordless sign-in experience.

Passkeys for Google Accounts are now available and can be tried out at g.co/passkeys. Setting them up is done in an easy manner, with the passkey itself then being stored on the person’s local computer or mobile device, which will ask for a screen lock biometrics or PIN to confirm user validity. What is more, the biometric data is never shared with Google or other third parties, and the screen lock unlocks the passkey only locally. When talking about Google Workspace accounts, administrators are soon to be provided with the option to enable passkeys for their end-users during sign-in.