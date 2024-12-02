Google, Khan Academy sign pledge for student privacy

The pledge was highlighted in a speech by the US President, in which he also said he will introduce legislation to protect data collected in the classroom.

The two companies, both players in education technology, are among the second wave of 15 that signed on to the pledge. 75 others have previously signed the agreement. The document holds companies to several data privacy tenets, including promises not to sell student information or to use behaviorally targeted advertising on education products. It also promises to make it easy for parents to see their students data and to be transparent about how those data are collected and used.

Education technology companies including Apple, Microsoft and textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were among those that signed on ahead of the presidents speech.