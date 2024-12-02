Google joins GASA to fight online scams

The decision to become a foundation member of GASA shows Google’s pledge to enhance cybersecurity and consumer protection on a worldwide scale, amid rising fears that the proliferation of fraud has reached unprecedented numbers. Other notable foundation members of the organisation include Amazon, Feedzai, Gogolook, ScamAdviser, and Trend Micro.





The global current state of scams

According to GASA’s annual Global State of Scams Report, consumer losses to online scams have reached more than USD 1 trillion, leaving millions of people in debt across the globe. Moreover, online scams remain the most reported type of fraud, with countries stating that 20%-50% of all crimes reported are related to online fraud.

At the same time, merchant losses from online fraud will exceed USD 362 billion between 2023-2028, which shows the ‘pandemic’ character of the problem and the urgent need for a unified force to tackle it.

GASA aims to mitigate the online threats primarily targeting consumers by creating and leading a cross-sector network that actively monitors fraudsters’ activity. Other 100 organisations are part of the alliance, including governments, law enforcement, consumer protection, financial authorities and services, as well as social media platforms, cybersecurity professionals, and Internet service providers.

More about the partnership

As previously mentioned, Google joins over 100 organisations and legislative bodies in combating fraud online. The tech giant’s involvement shows that similar companies within the industry not only flagged the problem but are aware of the critical need for cross-sector collaboration to effectively address online scams, educate consumers, and keep the overall online space safer for users.

With the help of Google, GASA will continue developing innovative strategies to better address online frauds and its myriad of forms, sharing best practices, and raising customer awareness about various types of scams.

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance is a non-profit organisation dedicated to combating scams worldwide.

Over the past few years, GASA has become a valuable contributor to The Paypers’ Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report, aiming to educate our readership about the threats of online scams and how to combat them. Download your free copy of the Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2023-2024 here.