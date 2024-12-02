Google is urged to restrict its data management activity in EU

In what concerns online privacy, European governments want to increase data-privacy in 2015, which could reduce 5% of Googles global revenues because of privacy fines, the right for individuals to demand removal of information about themselves from website searches or the expected end of Safe Harbor mechanism that lets Google and many other companies send EU personal data to the US. The decrease in revenues may also be caused by Russia’s new law, expected in September 2015, forcing Google and other companies to local storage data about Russians users.

Taxes are the other hotter topic for 2015. In Q3 2015, there are expected the new recommendations of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for how to make companies like Google pay more taxes locally. In online browsing matters, it has not yet finished the Spanish publishers battle to getting Google after the decision of the giant of removing them from part of Google News following new local author’s rights regulation.

Google has sent senior executives in an effort to convince European authorities that it respects European law and that it injects wealth into the countries where it operates.