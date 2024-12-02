Google introduces Security Key, FIDO U2F authentication

With this new Security Key process, instead of typing a security code, the user has to insert a Security Key into his computers USB port and has to tap it when prompted in the Google Chrome browser. Signing in this way into a Google account, users remain secured as their second factor will not be phished anymore as Security Key doesn’t provide its cryptographic signature to any fake website that would attempts to sign into account in Google sign in page in Chrome.

Security Key works on all Google accounts but the users must have a compatible USB device which is tested and approved by FIDO Ready U2F Vendor.

FIDO U2F Authentication does not allow phishing or hacking as Security Key works on a 2-factor verification process as it uses cryptography and not the verification codes which only work with the actual website only.