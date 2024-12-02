Google introduces centralised settings page for data privacy

Called My Account, the new page gives access to checkups that run users through their settings and allow them to make changes, as well as linking to another new page that answers common questions about what Google does with all our information.

The new pages privacy checkup lets you choose what appears on your public Google+ profile, from whether YouTube videos you post are visible on the website to whether Google is allowed to use images you upload in its products (both of those are on by default).

This is also where you can decide what kinds of data Google collects, permissions you usually give through your phone or an online service. You can turn on or off the collection of your YouTube actions, browsing history, location data, contacts and information from your phone and the snippets of voice you use to search on Google Now. Finally, you can edit the information Google uses to target ads to you.

The security checkup is more about protecting your information from people who are not Google. You can review the devices and apps authorised to access your account, and alert Google if something seems awry. You can also double check your two-step verification and recovery settings.