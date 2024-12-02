Google India and DSCI launch program to promote cybersecurity awareness

Under the Internet Safety Programme DSCI and Google will organise several workshops in different cities, to help developing safe and responsible behaviour in cyber space by sharing best practices and techniques to address cybersecurity challenges, and spreading awareness on legal and regulatory obligations.

According to DSCI, about 5-6% of the 51 million small and medium enterprises in India are online, and by 2017, 20 million of these are expected to come online. In such a scenario, preparing them to face cyber threats is an imperative, as phishing, identity theft, online frauds, hacking, spamming and credit card frauds, among others become ever more common.