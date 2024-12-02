Google, Facebook phished for USD 100 million

A Lithuania based man, Evaldas Rimasauskas, was charged with wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft for impersonating Quanta Computer, a Taiwan based electronics manufacturer that includes Google, Facebook and Apple as clients.

An investigation by Fortune has shown that the two companes Rimasauskas reportedly sent fraudulent invoices to were Facebook and Google, who both paid out over USD 100 million.

Facebook said in a statement that the amount was recovered after the incident and has been cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation. Likewise, Google has recovered everything, saying it had detected this fraud against their vendor management team and promptly alerted the authorities.