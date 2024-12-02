Google Cloud Platform customers can secure their data using Gemaltos solutions

Gemalto’s SafeNet Luna Hardware Security Module (HSM) and SafeNet KeySecure now both fully support Google Cloud’s Customer-Supplied Encryption Key (CSEK) capability, meaning customers can generate, manage and bring their own encryption keys to protect data and workloads in Google Cloud Storage and Compute Engine.

The ability to control all data encryption and key management operations across all cloud services providers helps companies control of their encrypted data and to protect their most sensitive information and meet compliance mandates.

Furthermore, companies also have the choice to decide what level of key ownership and control is desired when migrating operations, workloads and data to Google Cloud Platform.